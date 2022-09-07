Andhra Pradesh: Several key decisions approved in cabinet meet

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday took several key decisions for various departments including education, roads and buildings, etc. in the cabinet meeting held in the state’s Amaravati.

YSR Cheyutha Scheme:

Under the scheme Rs 4,700 crores would be transferred into the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 22. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance of RS 18,750 each to SC, ST, BC Minorities women in the age group of 45 to 60 annually.

Jala Jeevan Mission:

Under this mission, the government has approved the guarantee to NABARD in six districts for drinking water a loan of Rs 4020 crore.

Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme:

Under this programme, the cabinet ratified the decision taken to declare probation of the employees of village and ward secretariats and sanctioned Rs 20 lakh to each secretariat.

The cabinet also approved administrative sanctions to one lakh houses under greater Visakha Corporation, including 3,750 houses in Anakapalle.

Navaratnalu scheme:

The government of Andhra Pradesh also sanctioned 21.30 lakh houses under the Navaratnalu.

The Navaratnalu scheme includes nine assurances given by the government of Andhra Pradesh in the form of nine large-scale welfare schemes.

Amendments to acts regarding Universities:

The cabinet also approved a draft bill to amend various acts with regard to Universities, including RJUKT 2008.

The cabinet also approved 24 teaching staff and six non-teaching outsourced staff for Degree College in Nandyal.

For the Kurupam Tribal Engineering College, the government approved 80 regular teaching and six regular non-teaching staff and another 48 non-teaching staff hired through outsourcing the positions.

For the new college in Dornala of Prakasam district, 25 teaching staff on a regular basis and six non-teaching outsourced staff will be appointed.

The Cabinet also ratified the decision to merge the municipal schools and the staff under Education Department.

The state also approved four percent reservations for the differently-abled in all departments.

85 additional posts will be added in GAD, and the staffing pattern in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad will also be changed.

Highways and buildings:

The Cabinet also resolved to strengthen the State Architect Wing in the Highways and Buildings Department and sanctioned eight posts.

Amaravati Phase 1:

The state has agreed to give a bank guarantee, of RS 1600 crore, for Amaravati phase 1 for the basis amenities. The cabinet has also given its nod for amending the APCRDA act 2014 and APMR and UDA Act 2016 for the works undertaken by state and central governments.

Other key decisions taken by the AP cabinet:

The R and R package to the Paidpalem project will be given on the lines of Gandikota DPs.

To increase the scope of Bhavanpadu Port the Indian Ports Act 1908 would be amended. The state agreed to provide a guarantee for Rs 1000 crore loan from SIDBI for secondary food processing units.

The cabinet also approved setting up of permanent Lok Adalats in Nollore, Kurnool, Vizianagara and West Godavari districts with a staff of 40 members.