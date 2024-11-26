Andhra Pradesh to establish deep technology building in Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu has instructed officials to draft proposals for constructing an iconic Deep Technology building in Amaravati, the state’s capital.

During a review meeting on the new IT policy held at the State Secretariat on Tuesday, 26 November, Naidu compared this initiative to the establishment of Cyber Towers in Madhapur’s Hi-Tech City during his tenure as chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh. The project aims to position Amaravati as a hub for advanced technologies like Deep Tech and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The chief minister emphasised that the future of the younger generation relies heavily on these emerging technologies. He directed officials to plan for the creation of five lakh workstations by 2029, scaling up to ten lakh by 2034 and urged district collectors to identify land for these developments.

Naidu also outlined subsidy criteria for co-working spaces. To qualify, companies must either have 100 seats or operate an office space of 10,000 square feet. Smaller, neighbourhood workspaces must offer a minimum of 10 seats or 1,000 square feet. Subsidies will be extended to firms with an annual turnover of Rs 30 crore or employing at least 100 staff.

Further measures include the provision of subsidised land for multi-storey office complexes, streamlined approvals via a single-window system, and favourable power tariffs for IT companies. The chief minister also proposed seed funding of up to Rs 25 lakh for entrepreneurs from marginalised communities, such as SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and women, aligning with the state’s startup policy.

Additionally, five innovation hubs will be established and interlinked with the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, creating a cohesive ecosystem for startups and innovation. These hubs will serve regions including central Andhra, Rayalaseema, south Andhra, Godavari, and north Andhra, with collaboration involving 25 Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Minister for human resources and IT, Nara Lokesh, also shared his views on the new IT policy during the meeting.

This initiative underlines Andhra Pradesh’s ambitions to become a leader in the tech-driven economy by fostering innovation, supporting startups, and creating a robust infrastructure for technological growth.