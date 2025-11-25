Andhra Pradesh to get three new districts; total rise to 29

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday approved the creation of three new districts—Markapuram, Madanapalle, and Polavaram—bringing the state’s total from 26 to 29.

Following a review of a ministerial committee report at the secretariat, the chief minister approved the district changes along with the creation of five new revenue divisions.

“Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu approved the creation of three new districts. Markapuram and Madanapalle will be new districts, and Polavaram district will have Rampachodavaram as its headquarters,” a press release said.

The new revenue divisions include Nakkapalli in Anakapalli district, Addanki in Prakasam, Piler in the new Madanapalle district, Banaganapalle in Nandyal, and Madakasira in Sri Sathya Sai district, it added.