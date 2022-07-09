Andhra Pradesh: Two killed after wall collapses in Vizianagaram

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 9th July 2022 11:47 am IST
Representative Image

Visakhapatnam: Two persons were killed and three others injured when the wall of a house collapsed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Kumaram village when five members of a family were asleep.

The deceased were identified as Addala Laksmi (47) and Addala Ashok Kumar Raju (5). Locals removed the bodies from under the rubble.

Three injured were admitted to government hospital in Cheepurupalli.

Meanwhile, heavy rain continue to lash parts of Andhra Pradesh under the influence of active southwest monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast heavy to very heavy rains in East Godavari, West Godavari and Krishna districts.

Heavy rain are also likely in Guntur and Prakasam district.

