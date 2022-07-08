YSRCP stands by its word, has fulfilled promises: Jagan Mohan Reddy

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that his YSR Congress (YSRCP) is a party that stands by its word, and his government has delivered in the last three years what he had promised in the 2019 elections.

Addressing the two-day plenary of YSRCP, which began at Acharya Nagarjuna University, he said his government has fulfilled 95 per cent of the poll promises.

Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is also the President of YSRCP, said unlike other parties, YSR Congress carry the manifesto in hand. “Other parties delete their manifesto after the election but we treat our manifesto as Bible, Bhagavad Gita and Quran,” he said.

Slamming the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), he said that the TDP, which betrayed people with fake promises during elections and removed their manifesto from public platforms, was afraid to look at the YSRCP’s manifesto. He said that power is not for being arrogant but is to serve people with responsibility.

Setting the tone for the deliberations at the plenary, the YSRCP leader said the party brought changes in politics and provided good governance in a transparent manner without discrimination and corruption. He also claimed that the YSRCP introduced reforms in administration.

He recalled the challenges and hurdles faced in the past 13 years and saluted to the YSRCP cadre and people who supported him in this journey.

As the day marked 73rd birth anniversary of his father and former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), Jagan, as the leader is popularly called, recalled it all started as a conflict in Pavuralagutta in 2009.

He was referring to the place where launched ‘Odarpu yatra’ to console those who died of shock following the death of his father YSR in a helicopter crash at the same place. He had defied Congress leadership to go ahead with the yatra and this ultimately led to his resignation from the party.

Jagan said in 2011, the idea of a party took shape during Odarpu Yatra and the YSRCP emerged to take forward the legacy of YSR. He said that he didn’t back off or lose confidence even though there were “many conspiracies and evil propaganda” against him, and moved ahead with the staunch support of people for taking welfare to every poor person in the state.

People are with YSRCP, he said and thanked them for giving an unprecedented majority of 151 Assembly seats out of 175 seats in 2019.

In a scathing attack on the TDP, the Chief Minister dubbed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu as “an emperor of corruption” and said that people were fed up with TDP rule.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their “friendly media” as “a band of thieves who are desperate power-mongers to loot the state”, he said that the previous TDP government pushed the state into a debt trap. He said the gang is unable to digest the success of the YSRCP government in providing good governance.

Jagan, who arrived at the venue accompanied by his mother and YSRCP’s honorary President, Y.S. Vijayamma, hoisted the party flag and garlanded the statue of YSR at the venue.

Vijayamma later announced her resignation from the YSRCP saying she wants to stand by her daughter Y. S. Sharmila, who has launched a separate political party in Telangana.

State ministers, MPs, MLA, MLCs, other public representatives and leaders from all 26 districts of the state are attending the YSRCP plenary, the first since the party came to power in 2019.