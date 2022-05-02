Andhra Pradesh: Unidentified woman found dead in a barrel

Kurnool: The body of an unidentified woman was discovered in a plastic blue barrel, stuffed with construction material and sealed with concrete mix, at the Bandlakanuma Bridge on National Highway-40.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Orvakal Sub-Inspector, M Srinath Reddy said, “The victim was found in a barrel and killed approximately two months ago, according to the autopsy report. The victim’s mouth was taped and her hands and legs were tied with a cell charger. The body was found on April 9.”

The victim has a name tattooed on her right hand as, “S Raju”, while a red and black thread is tied on the same hand. They have recovered a silver anklet, imitation jewelry, and a locket with Arabic inscription tied to a thread.

“A team has been visiting neighboring police stations to look for any missing complaints lodged of a woman aged, 25 to 35 years, that were made in the past two months,” he added.

Kurnool Deputy, SP K.V Mahesh, has announced a cash reward for those giving information.