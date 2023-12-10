Andhra Pradesh: Vizag Zoo gets two new species

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th December 2023 8:37 pm IST
_Vizag Zoo, known as the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.
_Vizag Zoo, known as the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park.

Visakhapatnam: The Vizag Zoo on Sunday received Mouse deer and Chowsinga to its collection of animals after getting it from the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal, Telangana, as part of an animal exchange programme, an official said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

In return, the Vizag Zoo, known as the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, gave Hog deer, Barking deer and Lutino parakeets, said the official.

Also Read
Himalayan black bear mauls Zoo keeper to death in AP

“This exchange brings two new species to the animal collection of IGZP (Vizag Zoo). Mouse deer is the smallest deer species of the Asian continent and Chowsinga is a four-horned antelope. They will be a new attraction for the visitors,” said Vizag Zoo curator Nandani Salaria in a press release.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 10th December 2023 8:37 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Andhra Pradesh updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button