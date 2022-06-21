Andhra Pradesh win U19 T20 National championship for deaf

New Delhi: Andhra Pradesh won the 1st U19 T20 National Cricket Championship for Deaf, after beating Gujarat by five wickets. Opting to field after winning the toss, Andhra Pradesh bowlers restricted Gujarat to 97 runs.

The 4-day tournament saw teams from across the country competing for the coveted T20 Championship title.

The tournament’s best batsman, Mustakim Kaji, got out to Andhra Pradesh Deaf spinner P Uday Kumar after making 26 off 22 balls. Man of the match, P Vijaya Bhaskar bowled brilliantly for Andhra Pradesh Deaf to finish with figures of 3 wickets and 11 runs in his four overs, winning the Man of the Series title as well.

Indian Deaf Cricket Association president Sumit Jain said, “We, at the Indian Deaf Cricket Association in partnership with KFC are extremely thrilled to announce their winners for its maiden season, The Andhra Pradesh Deaf. All the teams and its participants worked extremely hard and made this season an ultimate success. We look forward to more such tournaments in the future which will further give great opportunities to more such talents across the country.”