Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP leader seeks more time to appear before CBI

Vijayawada: Amanchi Krishna Mohan, a leader of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), has sought more time to appear before the CBI in a case relating to derogatory remarks on judges in social media.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, had asked the former MLA to appear before it on Wednesday.

Krishna Mohan, however, informed the central agency’s cyber crime wing in Delhi that he would not be able to appear on Wednesday due to a pre-planned schedule. He sought a week’s time to appear before the agency. The CBI accepted his request.

The CBI had asked Krishna Mohan to appear before it for investigation into the case relating to derogatory remarks on judges made in social media for certain judgments passed against the state government.

The agency had issued a notice to him under section 41 (A) of the Criminal Procedure Code and asked him to appear before officials at CBI camp office in Vijayawada.

Krishna Mohan, a former MLA from Chirala constituency, had earlier appeared before the CBI in the same case at Visakhapatnam.

On the directions of Andhra Pradesh High Court, the CBI had registered a case on November 11, 2020, against 16 accused and it took over the investigation of 12 FIRs from the state Crime Investigation Department (CID).

It was alleged that the accused were intentionally targeting the judiciary and made derogatory posts on social media platforms against judges following some court verdicts delivered by the Judges of the High Court.

The CBI has so far arrested 11 persons in the case and filed charge sheets. The agency also got objectionable posts removed from the social media platforms and public domains.