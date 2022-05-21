Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP MLA attacks Naidu for provocative remarks

Amaravati: Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) leader Thopudurthi Prakash Reddy came down heavily on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Chandrababu Naidu, criticizing him for playing political games by making provocative comments in order to disturb law and order during his Anantpur district tour.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Saturday, the MLA said, “Naidu has been trying to create faction among people for his vested interests. He should focus on explaining to people what he had done to the state while he was in power rather than spreading false propaganda against the state government.”

Sharply replying to Naidu’s comments on false cases against the TDP cadre in the Rapthadu constituency, the MLA said that false cases were charged against YSRCP cadres during TDP’s regime. He displayed a list of SC/ST atrocities cases registered between 2014-2019 compared with the current government.

On Preruru Dam, he said, “The state government has been releasing water to Preruru dam for last three years at free of cost, unlike the TDP party. The chief minister has been committed to the welfare and development of BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities,” he said, adding, “Naidu has been encouraging faction in the Rayalaseema region for his political existence.”