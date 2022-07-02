Andhra ranks first in Ease of Doing Business, says Industries Minister

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that the state of Andhra Pradesh has ranked first in the ease of doing business in the country.

Amarnath, who returned from participating in the Business Reforms Action Plan conference led by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi on Thursday, said, “The central government has collated the feedback from 10,200 investors and stockholders across the country and announced seven states under the top achievers.

Andhra Pradesh standing first is due to pride. AP stood at the first position with 97.89 per cent, Gujarat at second position with 97.77 per cent and Tamil Nadu at third position with 96.97 per cent.”

Also Read PM Modi to visit Bhimavaram and Gandhinagar on July 4

The Minister said that the positive decisions taken by Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy in the industrial sector were the reason for reaching this rank.

The reports given by the respective state governments regarding industrial progress in the past, and from industrialists.

The Andhra Minister said that the ranks were given taking into account the collected opinions, this time, unlike this, only the opinions of the industrialists were taken into consideration and the ranks were given.

He said that more than a hundred factors were taken into consideration and the ranks were announced.

He said that AP, which stood first in the top achiever ranks, will get large-scale investments and the chances of industrialists coming from abroad will improve.

Minister Amarnath opined that this ranking will give new impetus to industrial progress in the state. More small and medium industries in the state.

He said the government was ready to provide assistance for development.

“The Chief Minister decided to lay the foundation stone for a new industry in the state every month. With the slogan ‘local to global’, the locally produced products will be considered for exports. Keeping this in view, sea-coast extending up to 974 km would be developed,” he added.

The minister said CM Jaganmohan Reddy aspires to set up large-scale industries in cities like Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati in the state, of which Infosys is coming to Visakhapatnam.

The minister said proposals from the concerned employers to reopen the closed industries in Uttaranchal would be addressed immediately.

(Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by Siasat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)