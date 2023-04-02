Andhra teacher arrested for marrying minor student

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh police have arrested a teacher for allegedly tricking a minor girl student to marry her.

Chalapathy (33), teacher at a private junior college at Gangaravaram in Chittoor district, married the 17-year-old student. The girl is a student of intermediate second year (12th standard) and the teacher, who was already married, took her to Bengaluru immediately after the completion of her examinations on March 29 and married her there.

On a complaint by the girl’s family, police booked Chalapathy under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him on March 31.

Hailing from Bommanapalle village, Chalapathy had a love marriage with a girl from the same village three years ago. They have a son. His wife is expecting their second child.