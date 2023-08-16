Andhra techie ends life over failure in love

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 16th August 2023 10:39 am IST
(Representative Image)

Visakhapatnam: A software engineer died by suicide over failure in love with a girl in the Ganesh Nagar area of Seethampeta here, police said.

P. Ramprasad (30) was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his rented house.

Hailing from Mummidivaram in Ambedkar Konaseema district, Ramprasad was working in a software firm in Shankarmath area of the port city.

The techie resorted to the extreme step on Tuesday.

After receiving information from his friends, police rushed to the house and shifted the body for autopsy.

Police recovered a suicide note written by the techie.

