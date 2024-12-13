Andhra techie orders poison online, dies by suicide in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A female software engineer from Andhra Pradesh ordered poison online and consumed it to end her life in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Wednesday, December 11.

The deceased was identified as 29-year-old M Venkata Nagalaxmi, a native of Eluru district, Andhra Pradesh. Nagalaxmi was married to a construction contractor about five months ago. The couple was living in a rented house in Gokul Plots in Miyapur.

According to the police, the couple had frequent arguments over trivial matters for quite some time. Earlier, the elders from both sides intervened and worked out a compromise too. However, the issues persisted.

Upset over the developments in her personal life, Nagalaxmi decided to take the extreme step. In this regard, she reportedly bought a poisonous substance online on November 26 and kept it in the house.

After one such argument with her husband on Wednesday, she consumed the poison.

Nagalaxmi was found writhing by her house owner who informed the family members. She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in KPHB, where she died on Thursday.

Based on a complaint by the woman’s family, the Miyapur police have booked a case and took up an investigation. They alleged harassment by Manoj led to her suicide. The body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy.