Andhra techie suicide: Man lived with dead bodies for 3 days

Bengaluru: The investigation into the case of a software professional from Andhra Pradesh killing his wife and two daughters and then committing suicide in Bengaluru has revealed shocking facts.

Veerarjuna Vijay, the 31-year-old techie, had killed his wife Hemavathi, 29, and their two daughters — Moksha Megha Nayana aged one and half years and Sunayana, 8-months-old — in his apartment located in Seegehalli in Kadugodi police station limits.

The incident came to light on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the probe has revealed that the techie had lived with the dead bodies of his wife and children for three days and then committed suicide.

The techie worked at a software company located in Kundalahalli as a team lead. He got into the shares business a few years ago and suffered huge losses.

He had taken loans and invested in shares. The techie was trapped in debt and landed in a severe economic crisis situation.

The police came to know this after verifying his laptop and mobile, police sources stated.

The techie did not share this information with any of the family members.

However, Hemavathi, who knew that he was into the shared business, always asked him not to invest in shares.

She even had fights with him.

Veerarjuna, not able to take the pressure from family and economic losses, then decided to kill his wife, children and end his life.

The FSL reports have revealed that Hemavathi was the first one to die.

According to the police, the techie had strangled his wife to death on July 31. The following day, he killed his two daughters by strangulating them with a hand towel.

After killing them, Veerajuna lived with dead bodies for three days and hung himself from a ceiling fan on August 2.

The bodies of Hemavathi and the children were found on the floor of the bedroom.

The body of the wife was found in a decomposed state.

The police have seized the mobile phones of the deceased couple.