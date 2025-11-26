Andhra to appoint third-party agency to audit all road accidents: CM Naidu

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said a third-party agency would be appointed to audit every road accident in the state to identify its causes.

Naidu said the agency should determine whether accidents were “caused by the vehicle, driver, or road engineer.”

“CM Naidu has ordered third-party auditing of every road accident in the state. The audit should identify the reasons for the accidents, whether it was the fault of the vehicle, driver, or road engineer,” a press release said.

Addressing the Road Safety Council meeting at the Secretariat, Naidu expressed concern over 6,433 deaths in 15,462 road accidents recorded so far this year.

Officials informed the CM that one-third of the accidents involved two-wheelers, while 53 per cent were self-accidents involving cars and two-wheelers.

Naidu directed officials to study the reasons behind the high number of accidents in Nellore, Tirupati, Palnadu, Annamayya, and Kakinada districts, particularly as Andhra Pradesh has emerged as the state with the eighth-highest number of road accidents in the country.

According to the press release, nearly 80 per cent of accidents occurred due to over-speeding, three per cent due to driving in the wrong direction, and one per cent due to mobile phone use.

National highways accounted for 42 per cent of the accidents, while 21 per cent occurred on state highways.

The CM instructed officials to install speed governors and surveillance cameras at every half-kilometre interval on both national and state highways.

He also called for the establishment of modern driving training centres, including at Adoni and Darsi, and directed the rectification of black spots identified at 680 locations on national highways.