Andhra to recruit 175 ‘Young Professionals’ for Naidu’s Swarna Andhra vision

Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh State Development Planning Society (APSDPS) is set to recruit 175 Young Professionals to support the Constituencies Vision Action Plan (CVAP) as part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s ambitious SwarnaAndhra@2047 Vision.

By 2047, Naidu wants to transform the state to achieve a GSDP of USD 2.4 trillion with a per capita income of USD 42,000, among other targets under SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision.

“APSDPS, under the Planning Department, invites online applications for 175 contractual positions of Young Professionals. These professionals will support in implementing the CVAP as part of the Swarna Andhra @ 2047 Vision,” said Peeyush Kumar, chief executive, APSDPS in a job notification on Saturday.

The Young Professionals are expected to play a role in implementing SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision plans in each of the 175 assembly constituencies in the southern state.

On March 17, Naidu showcased the action plan for executing the SwarnaAndhra@2047 vision in the Assembly and tasked the MLAs to become key stakeholders for its realisation.

Calling on the MLAs to take the responsibility at the constituency level for successfully implementing the vision, the Chief Minister gave a glimpse of the overall state vision, detailed sectoral theme visions, district vision action plan, CVAPs and mandal/municipality action plan.

“MLAs must take responsibility for executing these plans. The pilot phase includes four constituencies—Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, and Uravakonda—with vision documents already prepared. A framework for the remaining constituencies will be developed soon,” said Naidu, addressing the House back in March.