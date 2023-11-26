Andhra woman found dead in Odisha hotel room, husband missing

Bhubaneswar: A woman from Andhra Pradesh was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a hotel room at Berhampur in Odisha’s Ganjam district late Saturday evening, police said on Sunday.

Police have identified the deceased as KrishnaVeni Konapalli of RV Nagar village in GK Veedhi Mandalam of Visakhapatnam district.

On Saturday evening, the sanitary staff and the hotel manager knocked at the room door but there was no response.

The manager immediately informed the hotel owner who called the Baidyanathpur police.

Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M on Sunday told media persons that the local police received information at around 10 p.m. on Saturday that a female body was found in one of the rooms of the Berhampur Lodge located near Goilundi chak and a police team, along with scientific team and senior officers rushed to the spot immediately.

“She had come to the lodge on November 19 along with her husband, Sameedmon A.S., from Kollam, Kerala. The husband is missing currently. They were married for three years. An unnatural death case is registered and an inquest was conducted in the presence of an executive magistrate,” the SP said.

The police have informed the victim’s family members who will reach Berhampur soon.

“So far we have come to know from the victim’s family that they were against the relationship so the woman had eloped,” the SP added.

He said that police are checking the video footage of CCTVs installed in the locality and will seek to identify a person who allegedly met the couple at the hotel. He also informed the media persons that police have seized the couple’s belongings, a letter and other items from the crime spot.

The hotel manager told the investigating officials that the couple while checking in the hotel informed the staff that they had come to Berhampur for medical treatment. Police said that they are awaiting the post mortem report to ascertain the causes behind and actual time of the death. The investigation is on in the case to nab the missing husband and unearth his role in the death of the victim.