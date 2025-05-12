Andhra woman stranded in Kuwait after being deceived by agent

Parimi Ratna Kumari, a resident of Tadepalligudem in West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, has reportedly been left stranded in Kuwait under distressing conditions after being deceived by a local agent who promised her legitimate domestic work.

The case came to public attention after an X user named Sudhakar shared an appeal by Ratna Kumari’s daughter on Sunday, May 11, urging Andhra Pradesh’s Human Resource Development and IT Minister, Nara Lokesh, to intervene and bring her mother back to India.

Photo: @turagasudhakar/X

A video clip was also shared in which Ratna Kumari can be seen crying, describing her ordeal, and pleaded for assistance from the Indian government.

Click here to watch the video of Ratna Kumari’s plea from Kuwait

Ratna Kumari was sent to Kuwait by a agent named Lakshmi, who assured her of a job in a single household. However, upon her arrival, she was forced to work in multiple homes without pay.

She has since endured harsh working conditions, reportedly being denied basic necessities such as food and water, and has remained completely cut off from her family due to a lack of phone and internet access.

“Thankfully, through a GPS screenshot, we managed to identify a possible address,” said Sudhakar.

Photo: @turagasudhakar/X

“I humbly request your kind support and swift action in coordinating with the appropriate authorities to rescue and repatriate Ratna Kumari at the earliest. Your intervention could make a life-changing difference for this family,” he added.

Responding to the plea, minister Nara Lokesh assured assistance. “Shocked! We will bring her back safely,” Lokesh said in a post on X.

Lokesh has been actively involved in supporting distressed non-resident Indians. As of November 2024, he and his team, in collaboration with NRI TDP members, have successfully facilitated the rescue of around 20 individuals stranded in Gulf countries over a span of four months.