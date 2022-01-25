Andhra’s active Covid cases breach one lakh mark

Amaravati: The surge in Covid-19 cases continues in Andhra Pradesh while the active caseload in the state crossed one lakh mark on Tuesday.

The state reported 13,819 cases and 12 deaths during the 24-hour period ending 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

With new cases outnumbering recoveries, the upward trend in active cases continued. According to the state command control room, number of active cases surged to 1,01,396.

Visakhapatnam district has highest number of active cases at 17,285 followed by Chittoor (9,630), Guntur (6,081), Nellore (9,069) and Prakasam (9,013).

The state reported 12 deaths, the highest in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Chittoor, East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, and Nellore districts recorded two deaths each while one person each succumbed in Prakasam and West Godavari districts. The cumulative death toll mounted to 14,561.

Authorities conducted 46,929 Covid tests. The daily positivity rate remains at around 30 per cent.

Visakhapatnam district reported the highest number of cases at 1,988 followed by Prakasam (1,589), Guntur (1,422), Anantapur (1,345) Nellore (1,305) Chittoor (1,566), YSR Kadapa (1,083) and East Godavari (1,001).

The 24-hour period also saw 5,716 people recovering from the virus, taking the total recoveries to 20,92,998.