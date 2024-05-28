Andre Russell grooves to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ with Ananya Panday post IPL big win

Mumbai: The celebrations continue for Kolkata Knight Riders’ players and fans. Following the team’s big win in the IPL 2024 finals against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), KKR all-rounder Andre Russell couldn’t stop himself from shaking a leg to Shah Rukh Khan’s hit number ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song from ‘Dunki’ with actor Ananya Panday.

A video of Russell dancing to SRK’s ‘Lutt Putt Gaya’ song with Ananya has gone viral on the internet.

Celebrations are in full swing at the IPL winning party as Andre Russell couldn't resist grooving to his favourite "Lutt Putt Gaya" song, alongside Chandrakant Pandit and Ananya Pandey. 🔥💜 What a k'Night ❤️@iamsrk @Russell12A @KKRiders @KKRUniverse #ShahRukhKhan… pic.twitter.com/0OVfUdtAJM — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) May 27, 2024

In the video, Ananya, who also attended the final match between KKR and SRH, is seen teaching the song’s hook steps to Russell.

On Monday, Ananya took to her Instagram to share photos with her BFFs Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor posing with the IPL trophy.

Dishing out some BFF goals as the trio looked effortlessly glamorous. Shanaya wore a black dress, while Ananya and Suhana chose orange and blue outfits respectively.

Andre Russell had a fine IPL 2024 season with both bat and ball. In nine innings, he scored 222 runs at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 185.00 with a half-century. He also took 19 wickets in the competition, including three in the final.

KKR’s third title celebrations began at the same ground Chepauk where they lifted their title in 2012 under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir.

The KKR bowlers left the Sunrisers dumbstruck to restrict the free-scoring SRH batting line-up at 113. In reply, KKR chased the total in 10.3 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya is gearing up for her next project ‘Call Me Bae’.

‘Call Me Bae’ is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D’cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.