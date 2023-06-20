Andrew Tate charged with rape, human trafficking in Romania

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has been charged with rape, human trafficking, and forming an organised crime ring to sexually abuse women in Romania.

According to international media reports, Tristan, his brother, and two associates have all been charged. The charges have been refuted by all of them.

The Tate brothers were detained for the first time in December at their Bucharest residence.

Following a judgement by a Romanian judge in March, they were transferred from detention to house arrest.

According to the indictment filed with the Bucharest court, the four defendants created an organised criminal gang in 2021 to commit human trafficking not only in Romania, but also in other countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom.

It cites seven alleged victims, who accused the Tate brothers of luring them in with false promises of love and marriage.

Andrew Tate is accused of raping one of the victims, while his brother is accused of inciting others to violence.

Tate is a former world kickboxing champion and has also competed in mixed martial arts. He is known for his controversial views and has been involved in several controversies in the past, including being kicked off the reality TV show “Celebrity Big Brother” in 2016 for making offensive comments.

Tristan Tate is also a kickboxer and has competed in various tournaments across the world. He is the younger brother of Andrew Tate and has been supporting him during the detention period.