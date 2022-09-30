Android apps now have new voices for Google’s text-to-speech engine

The company said that all 421 voices in 67 languages have been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 30th September 2022 4:14 pm IST
Google pilot to keep political campaign emails out of Gmail spam launched

San Francisco: Tech giant Google has announced it is upgrading its text-to-speech (TTS) by Google speech engine by providing clearer, more natural voices.

The company said that all 421 voices in 67 languages have been upgraded with a new voice model and synthesizer.

“If you already use TTS and the Speech Services by Google engine, there is nothing to do — everything will happen behind the scenes as your users will have automatically downloaded the latest update. We have seen a significant side by side quality increase with this change, particularly in respect to clarity and naturalness,” the platform said in its developers page.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Apple Watch Series 8 keeps a close health watch on you!

“With this upgrade we will also be changing the default voice in en-US to one that is built using fresher speaker data, which alongside our new stack, results in a drastic improvement. If your users have not selected a system voice, and you rely on system defaults, they will hear a slightly different speaker,” it added.

This update will be rolling out to all 64 bit Android devices via the Google Play Store over the next few weeks as a part of the Speech Services by Google apk.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Technology updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button