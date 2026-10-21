Anger over fewer Dasara elephants visiting Mysuru dargah

Mysuru: In a reflection of Mysuru’s longstanding tradition of religious harmony, the golden howdah elephant Prashantha and kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa visited the Hazrat Imam Shah Wali Dargah in Chamaraj Mohalla on Tuesday evening, a day before the grand Dasara Jamboo Savari.

The elephants arrived at the dargah amid preparations for the Vijayadashami procession at the Mysuru Palace. Hundreds of people gathered to witness the occasion, with devotees raising slogans in praise of Sufi saint Imam Shah Wali and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

The annual visit is said to have continued for nearly 85 years. According to local accounts, the tradition began during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, when an elephant participating in the Jamboo Savari reportedly developed a health problem. The animal is said to have recovered after prayers were offered and blessings were sought at the dargah. Since then, the elephants have continued the visit on the eve of Vijayadashami every year.

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Prashantha, the elephant carrying the golden howdah during the procession, arrived along with kumki elephants Kaveri and Roopa. The animals proceeded from Brahmapuri, the southern entrance of the Mysuru Palace, via the Jagmohan Palace route before reaching the dargah on Krishnavilas Road.

At the shrine, the elephants were welcomed with traditional rituals. After the dhupa and aarti, sacred vibhuti was applied to their foreheads. Dargah head Mohammed Nakibullah Shah Qadri blessed the elephants using a peacock feather kept on the shrine’s ceremonial cloth.

The visit, which brings together elements of Mysuru’s religious and cultural traditions, remains a notable event ahead of the city’s famous Dasara procession.

However, this year’s visit also triggered disappointment among some Muslim community leaders, who pointed out that only three elephants had been brought to the dargah. They said that a larger number of elephants had traditionally participated in the visit.

Muslim leader Abdul Razak criticised the reduction in numbers and questioned the government’s role. He said that around 18 elephants had visited the shrine in previous years, whereas only three were brought this time.

Razak expressed concern over what he described as a departure from the established practice and demanded an explanation from the government. He also alleged that the reduction raised questions about the administration’s approach to the tradition.

The elephants’ visit once again highlighted the cultural significance of the Mysuru Dasara celebrations, while the concerns raised by community leaders added a political dimension to this year’s observance.