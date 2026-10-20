Vidhana Soudha shown in fabricated bomb blast clip

Bengaluru: An AI-edited Instagram video portraying a bomb blast at Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha has drawn widespread condemnation, with social media users urging the police to take action against the account holder who shared the clip.

The video was reportedly uploaded by a user operating the Instagram account ‘Jnx king Hg’. It allegedly shows footage recorded in front of Vidhana Soudha that was later altered using artificial intelligence to create the appearance of a bomb explosion at the government complex.

The uploader is said to have accompanied the video with a caption claiming that Vidhana Soudha had been blown up with a bomb. The post also allegedly sought to project the individual as a terrorist, leading to anger and concern among viewers.

The timing of the post, during the Dasara festival, has added to the criticism. Social media users have questioned the intention behind sharing fabricated footage of an attack on one of Karnataka’s most prominent government buildings.

Vidhana Soudha houses the state Legislature and important government offices. A video suggesting that the complex had been targeted in a bomb attack can cause alarm, particularly when digitally manipulated footage is presented in a realistic format.

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Several users have responded by tagging Bengaluru Police’s official Instagram account and demanding that the person responsible be identified. Comments on the post reportedly call for strict legal action over the circulation of the video.

The episode has highlighted concerns about the use of AI tools to create misleading visuals involving public institutions and security-sensitive locations. Such content can blur the distinction between genuine footage and fabricated scenes, making it important for viewers to verify information before sharing it further.

The report does not establish that any real explosion took place at Vidhana Soudha. The issue is the circulation of a manipulated video that depicts a fictional attack. The uploader’s identity, intentions and possible legal liability would have to be established through an investigation.

Public calls for police intervention reflect a demand for accountability when digital content appears to threaten or create fear around important government establishments. Users have urged the authorities to examine the video and take appropriate action in accordance with the law.