Angry Ibrahim Ali Khan gets aggressive with girl in viral video

The video that is being shared online shows Ibrahim in an unexpected moment of frustration with a girl

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2025 3:33 pm IST
Caught on Camera: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s heated argument with a girl
Ibrahim Ali Khan with the mystery woman (Instagram)

Mumbai: Ibrahim Ali Khan, the son of Bollywood stars Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, is making headlines once again, this time due to a viral video that has caught the attention of fans and social media users. In the clip, Ibrahim is seen having a serious conversation with a woman, and when she gestures for him to be quiet, his mood turns visibly angry.

As she heads toward the lift, Ibrahim follows her, maintaining his tense mood.

The video that is being shared online shows Ibrahim in an unexpected moment of frustration. Khushi Kapoor, who is also present in the scene, is seen laughing at the situation.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Ibrahim, who is gearing up for his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Nadaaniyan, is set to play a significant role in this light-hearted comedy. The film, which revolves around a South Delhi diva hiring a middle-class man to pose as her fake boyfriend, is expected to premiere this year, though the release date has yet to be confirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting Ibrahim’s entry into the film industry.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2025 3:33 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button