Angry over husband’s late return, woman kills infant daughter

Woman allegedly picked up a sharp knife from the house and stabbed her daughter on her face, abdomen, chest, waist, head and private parts.

Latur: A woman allegedly killed her one-year-old daughter following a dispute with her husband, a labourer, over returning home late in Maharashtra’s Latur district, police said.

The woman, aged 30, has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred on Monday in the Shyam Nagar area.

Her 34-year-old husband, who works as a daily wage labourer, returned home late in the early hours of Monday.

Enraged after an argument with her husband, the woman allegedly picked up a sharp knife from the house and stabbed her daughter on her face, abdomen, chest, waist, head and private parts. The toddler died on the spot, a police official said on Tuesday.

Based on a complaint by the child’s father, the police arrested the woman on Monday and booked her on charges of murder, he added.

