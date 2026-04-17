Angry stare leads to physical brawl at pan shop in Hyderabad, one dead

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man was arrested by the Bhavani Nagar police on Thursday, April 16, for allegedly killing an auto driver during a quarrel at a pan shop in Talabkatta.

The accused has been identified as Mohd Mudassir, who works at a beef shop in Yakutpura.

According to the police, Mudassir had met the deceased, Syed Abdul Khadir at a pan shop on April 13 at around 5:30 pm. The two soon got into a quarrel because Khadir gave Mudassir an “angry look”. The fight escalated from abuses to a physical brawl, and Khadir was left unconscious on the ground.

He was later found by his father, Syed Sajid Ali, and admitted to Urooj Hospital in Moghalpura, where he passed away during treatment. Khadir had reportedly developed a blood clot in his brain after he fell on the ground during the fight.

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According to the complaint submitted by Sajid Ali on April 13, all his relatives had assembled at Bhavani Nagar to mourn his mother’s death. At around 4:30 pm, Khadir had stepped out to fetch his auto so that all the relatives could go to the cemetery in Meer ka Daira, Moghalpura.

However, when he did not return for a long time, his relatives left for the cemetery in a different auto. Later, at around 5:40 pm, Sajid received a call from his cousin saying that Khadir had been found lying near Thala Masjid, Road No 11, Talabkatta.

A case was registered under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation was started. On Thursday, police arrested Mudassir and produced him before a court.