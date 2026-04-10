Hyderabad: Man held for murdering teenage colleague at juice center

Mofil was presented before the court on Friday, April 10, and sent to judicial custody.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th April 2026 2:37 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 2:38 pm IST
Mehdipatnam police address the media regarding Tolichowkhi murder case
Mehdipatnam police address the media regarding Tolichowkhi murder case

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested on Thursday, April 9, for murdering his teenage colleague at the Nice Juice Centre in Tolichowki on April 8.

The accused was identified as Mofil, a native of Bihar, who was working as a chat master at the centre. According to the Mehdipatnam police, Mofil and Gulraiz Alam, the cleaner, argued over some issue after which Mofil hit Gulraiz with a steel ladle.

Gulraiz fell unconscious due to an internal injury. The owner and another colleague shifted the teenager to the ABS Neuro and Cardiac hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

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Mofil was presented before the court on Friday, April 10, and sent to judicial custody.

Background

A 16-year-old labourer died of a brain haemorrhage after being struck during a late-night altercation in Tolichowki in the early hours of Wednesday, April 8.

The deceased, Gulrez Alam, got into an argument with the accused, 19-year-old Moakhil, at the Nice Juice Centre where they were employed. During the exchange, Alam slapped Moakhil, following which Moakhil struck him with a wooden spoon. Both are migrant labourers from Bihar.

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Humayun Nagar Police said the incident occurred around 12:30 am. “A case of murder has been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused has been arrested, and an investigation is underway,” police told Siasat.com.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 10th April 2026 2:37 pm IST|   Updated: 10th April 2026 2:38 pm IST

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