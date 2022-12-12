Anil Deshmukh granted bail in corruption case; put on hold for 10 days

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to former Maharastra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case.

The bail order will be effective 10 days from now. In the meantime, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is allowed to challenge the order in the Supreme Court. It is to be noted that the CBI had filed a corruption case against Deshmukh.

The former minister was granted bail after furnishing a surety of Rs 1 lakh. it is to be noted that Deshmukh had challenged the order of the CBI special court which had denied him bail. In his plea at the Bombay High Court, Deshmukh stated, “The trial court erred in refusing bail to him and that its order was mere ‘copy and paste job’ of contents in the CBI charge sheet.”

It added that the trial court’s order was “perverse” and that the High Court had considered his medical status while deciding his bail plea in the Enforcement Directorate case, which the trial court overlooked. Deshmukh was arrested in 2021 based on the money laundering case filed by the ED.

The CBI had stated that Deshmukh asked Sachin Waze, the suspended police officer to collect money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Of the nearly Rs 4.7 crore allegedly collected from bar owners, Waze gave some of the amounts to Kundan Shinde, reported The Indian Express.