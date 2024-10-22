Anil Kapoor rejects Rs 10 crore massive offer: Report

Mumbai: In an era where celebrities often face scrutiny for their endorsements, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor has made a bold move by rejecting a lucrative offer to promote pan masala. The actor, known for his fitness and vibrant persona, reportedly turned down a massive Rs 10 crore endorsement deal, citing his responsibility towards his fans and their health.

Anil, who has always been an advocate for healthy living, has consistently promoted the importance of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Anil Kapoor joins a growing list of Indian actors, including Allu Arjun, Amitabh Bachchan, Mahesh Babu, and R. Madhavan, who have openly rejected deals promoting products like gutka, liquor, and pan masala, all known for their negative health impacts. These actors have prioritized social responsibility over financial gains.

In recent years, fans have become increasingly vocal in criticizing actors who promote products like pan masala, tobacco, alcohol, and even betting apps. Big names like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Amitabh Bachchan have faced online backlash after endorsing such products.

On the professional front, Anil Kapoor is keeping busy. He is set to appear in two highly anticipated films: the action-packed War 2, where he will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, and the drama Alpha, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari.