Anil Mehta is not Malaika Arora’s real father: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Malaika Arora is facing a tough time after the tragic death of her dad, Anil Kuldip Mehta. On Wednesday morning, Anil Mehta took his own life by jumping from the terrace of their Mumbai home. This heartbreaking event has left Malaika and her family in deep sorrow, and she shared a message on Instagram about the loss.

However, many fans noticed something that caused confusion – the difference in last names. Malaika’s surname is Arora, but she referred to her dad as Anil Kuldip Mehta. This led to questions and some speculation online.

In her emotional post on Instagram, Malaika shared the family’s grief and asked for privacy during this difficult period. She mentioned the deep shock her family is in and their need for time to process the loss. Her statement mentioned Anil Mehta as a loving person and the family’s best friend.

While the post received many supportive comments, some followers were puzzled by the difference in last names. Malaika is known as Malaika Arora, so many assumed her father’s last name would be Arora as well.

Malaika Arora, Anil Mehta’s Relation

The confusion over last names caused fans to question whether Anil Mehta was Malaika’s biological father or stepfather.

According to reports, Anil Kuldip Mehta was Malaika’s stepfather. Her biological father, Anil Arora, separated from her mother when she was 11 years old. Later, her mother remarried, and Anil Mehta became a part of their family. This is why Malaika still uses the Arora surname, even though her stepfather’s last name was Mehta.

Details About the Incident

The tragic event took place on Wednesday morning at their home in the Ayesha Manor building in Bandra, Mumbai. According to reports, Anil Mehta fell from the sixth-floor terrace around 9:00 a.m. Malaika, at that time, was on her way to Pune for an event and was unaware of the incident.

Malaika’s mother, Joyce Polycarp, gave a statement to the Mumbai Police about the events of that morning. She said she noticed Anil’s slippers in the living room, which made her look for him. When she couldn’t find him on the terrace, she looked over the railing and realized something had gone terribly wrong.