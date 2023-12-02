Animal collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor delivers ‘biggest opener’

Mumbai: Actor Ranbir Kapoor starrer ‘Animal,’ directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, got off to a flying start at the box office.

The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film minted Rs 63.80 crore in all languages on the release day.

“‘ANIMAL’ IS SENSATIONAL… Non-holiday / non-festival release. Non-franchise. No superstar cameos. ‘Adults’ certificate. 3+ hours run time. Clash with another film… Yet, #Animal has a PHENOMENAL Day 1 across #India… Fri Rs 54.75 cr. #Hindi version. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice. NOTE: Biggest start for an ‘Adults’ certified film. Biggest opener of #RanbirKapoor. #Animal [South Indian languages] Fri Rs 9.05 cr. ALL LANGUAGES TOTAL: Rs 63.80 cr Nett BOC.”

The total day 1 collection of the film is Rs 54.75 crore (Hindi), as per a statement shared by Taran.

‘Animal’ gave Ranbir his career’s biggest opener ever.

Undoubtedly, the film did great business at the box office despite the clash with Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur.’

‘Animal’ helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga also stars Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a story about a father-son relationship, played by Anil and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir’s character is protective and obsessive about his father’s love and is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

The 3 hour-21 minute long film was released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Earlier, during the promotional event, Ranbir opened up on why Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next directorial has been titled ‘Animal’.

Ranbir said, “Once you see the film, you will understand.”

He went on to elaborate on the reason and said, “I think the reason why Sandeep Reddy Vanga called this film Animal is because animal behaves out of instinct. They don’t behave out of thought. So this character that I’m playing, behaves out of instinct to protect his family. He is not thinking he is behaving out of instinct, he is impulsive, and I think that’s where the title Animal came and once you see the film you’ll realize that this film suits this title.