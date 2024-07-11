Animal lover Anant Ambani slammed for wearing crocodile leather jacket

Mumbai: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s upcoming wedding has been the talk of the town. The celebrations began with their roka ceremony in December 2022 and will finish with their wedding on July 12. The couple has had several pre-wedding events, including a party in Jamnagar, a cruise in France, and final functions currently happening in Mumbai. However, the last round of festivities has sparked a controversy involving Anant Ambani.

The Ambanis are known for their lavish parties, and this wedding is no exception. One of the most talked-about events was their sangeet ceremony in Mumbai, where international pop star Justin Bieber performed. This high-profile event caught everyone’s attention, especially when a photo of Anant and Radhika with Justin Bieber went viral for an unexpected reason.

In the photo, Radhika Merchant wore a beautiful chainmail saree by designer Manish Malhotra. However, it was Anant Ambani’s red leather jacket that caused a stir. Fans noticed that the jacket appeared to be made from crocodile leather, which surprised many people.

This was shocking because Anant Ambani is known for his love of animals and his work on the Vantara project, a wildlife sanctuary he has been building in Jamnagar. His commitment to protecting animals made the choice of wearing a jacket made from exotic leather seem contradictory. As a result, many people on social media called him a ‘hypocrite.’

The jacket which Anant Ambani is wearing is made up of Alligator skin.



And do you know the price of this jacket?



Its price is 40,000€ that is equal to Rs 3613044 (more than 36Lacs rupees).



You can often see Mukesh Ambani's son giving lectures that how much he loves and care… pic.twitter.com/wLrnXv3aOr — Dhruv Rathee (Parody) (@dhruvrahtee) July 9, 2024

Netizens quickly voiced their opinions on platforms like X and Instagram, criticizing Anant for promoting animal welfare while wearing animal skin. This incident has sparked a wider conversation about the responsibilities of public figures and the need for their actions to match their words.

Keep Justin Bieber, his vest and undies aside, is Anant Ambani wearing a crocodile skin jacket ? If so, his wildlife conservation project, Vantara, is nothing but hypocrisy ! pic.twitter.com/844pkvQLgi — Samir and (Oreo🌈 , Theo, & Mio) (@samirkapoor1971) July 7, 2024