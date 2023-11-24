Animal: Nearly 8000 tickets sold in Hyderabad in just few hours

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor’s much-anticipated Bollywood film, Animal is just around the corner, set to grace screens worldwide on 1st of December. The movie’s trailer, teasers, and a few songs had already captivated fans, fueling their excitement.

On Thursday, the team of the Animal reached New Delhi and attended the trailer launch event. Fans were seen chanting the names of the actors with joy and everyone is impressed by the new avatar of Ranbir Kapoor. The hype of the movie has reached its peak and advance booking for the tickets has already started across the country including Hyderabad.

Animal Tickets In Hyderabad

Hyderabadi fans can book the tickets now online and for those who want to watch the movie earlier, we recommend booking tickets as soon as possible as tickets are being sold at fast pace. The movie has been rated in the ‘A’ category and currently booking is available in only eight theaters in the city.

The price of the tickets ranges from INR 350 to 250 in the city and seeing the hype movie has created, it is predicted that it ticket price can further go up. The limited advance booking in the city was opened on Thursday and most of the screens are either sold out or fast filling, as per Book My Show. In just 24 hours, more than 7.5K tickets have been sold in Hyderabad.

Animal movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and it stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol among others.