Animal Park lead actors list: Sandeep Vanga's next Villain is...

Mumbai: Fans have been eagerly awaiting the sequel to Animal titled ‘Animal Park’ after its huge success. According to a recent report, Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal 2” might offer even bigger surprises to audiences. And guess what? One big Bollywood star might just be stepping into the shoes of the antagonist!

Animal is an action-packed crime drama film that was released in 2023. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The movie was a huge success at the box office, earning more than Rs. 900 crore worldwide, and became one of highest grossing Indian films during that year.

Vicky Kaushal: The New Villain in Animal Park?

Instant Bollywood’s latest reports suggest that the director is thinking of casting Vicky Kaushal in the sequel. Although there hasn’t been any official announcement about this yet, the possibility of seeing the prospect of Vicky facing off against Ranbir Kapoor has generated significant buzz.

In Animal, Bobby Deol portrayed the role of a formidable antagonist. Now, all eyes are on Vicky Kaushal as he potentially steps into the villainous shoes. Known for his versatility and intense performances, Vicky could bring a fresh and intriguing dynamic to the sequel.

The script for Animal Park is ready. According to sources, the production team intends to begin filming in 2025 after Ranbir Kapoor wraps up shooting for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana.

The Ranbir-Vicky Showdown

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal have previously worked together in the box office hit Sanju. Additionally, they’re set to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Love And War,” alongside Alia Bhatt in a love triangle narrative.