‘Will Kabir Singh join Animal Park?’: Shahid Kapoor answers

Mumbai: Shahid Kapoor is currently caught up in promoting his new film ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya,’ but he recently got fans excited when he mentioned the possibility of a Sandeep Reddy Vanga universe. Just picture it: Kabir Singh meets Animal for an epic crossover event!

Imagine Animal Park as the setting – so much intensity and drama! The characters from both movies would be there, too, creating a cinematic universe that goes beyond anything we’ve ever seen before.

Shahid spoke about this during an interview with Bollywood Bubble where he said, “It’s exciting for audiences when certain things happen. But I don’t have control over those decisions.”

He went on to say, “It’s not easy because they’re two different universes. So if something like that happens it’ll be great but practically speaking is it possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things involved.”

According to a report, sources close to Sandeep Reddy Vanga claim that the writing phase for Animal Park will begin in February. In the meantime, Vanga is preparing to shoot Spirit – a cop thriller starring Prabhas – over the next few months.