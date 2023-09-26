Animal: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna’s paychecks revealed

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s directorial ‘Animal’ is Ranbir Kapoor’s highly anticipated upcoming Bollywood movie. The film, that stars Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead role, is set to hit the screens on December 1.

As the release date of the much-anticipated action thriller approaches, the excitement around the film continues to grow. Recently, director Sandeep and the team added to the anticipation by revealing the first look of actor Rashmika Mandanna’s character from the film.

And now, we have another crazy update about cast’s remuneration for the project.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Remuneration For Animal

Ranbir was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar for which he reportedly took Rs 25-30 crore. Latest buzz suggest that the actor has now hiked his fee by almost three times. Yes, you read that right! As per reports, RK is charging a whopping amount of Rs 70 crore for Animal.

This move has further heightened the buzz and enthusiasm among fans, making them even more eager to watch “Animal” on the big screen.

Rashmika Mandanna’s Fee

Rashmika Mandanna reportedly has charged Rs 4 crore for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s next. She is one of the highest paid actresses down south.

Animal was earlier originally set for an August 11 release, but it was postponed to December 1 due to various reasons. In addition to Hindi, the film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam as well.