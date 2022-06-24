Animal Welfare Board issues an advisory before Eid Al Adha

Hyderabad: The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), a statutory body of the Central government, has issued a notice to all states and union territories to stop the cruel treatment of animals during the Eid-al/ul-Adha in response to a petition by PETA India.

In its recommendation, the AWBI stated that there are numerous violations of the Transport Animals Rules, 1978, which limit the number of animals that may be transported in a vehicle, and that many animals are anticipated to be transported during Eid.

The notice also mentions the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Slaughter House) Rules, 2001, which indicate that “No individual should slaughter any animal inside a municipal territory, except in a slaughterhouse acknowledged or approved by the authorities empowered by the law for the time being in force”. Further, it adds that the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) regulations prohibit the killing of camels.

“All religions encourage compassion, and following animal protection legislation is everyone’s civic obligation,” said, PETA India advocacy associate, Farhat Ul Ain.

“PETA India requests that all holidays be celebrated in a way that is considerate of animals. Like me, many Muslim PETA India followers observe Eid by giving away cash, clothes, vegan food, or other non-animal sacrifice methods,” he added.

PETA India has appealed to the Minister of Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Parshottam Rupala for the deletion of Section 28 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Animals killed for sacrifice, who are also often eaten, are denied the basic legislative protections other animals used for food are offered – Section 28 states, “Nothing contained in this Act shall render it an offence to kill any animal in a manner required by the religion of any community.”