Anime event in Hyderabad 2026: Rs 2 lakh cosplay prize and more

Hyderabad is getting ready for a weekend filled with cosplay, gaming, music and everything anime as Anime India is set to make its Hyderabad debut this November.

The two day celebration will take place on November 14 and 15, 2026, at The Address Convention Centre, Narsingi. With cosplay competitions, gaming, fan art, merchandise and special guests, the event is expected to bring together GenZ anime fans from across the city.

A new celebration for Hyderabad’s anime fans

Anime India Hyderabad is being promoted as a large-scale anime celebration, giving fans a chance to step into a world of their favourite characters and Japanese pop culture.

Visitors can look forward to cosplay, gaming, music, fan art and official merchandise. The event is also expected to feature special appearances, with organisers teasing the presence of a legendary creator associated with the world of Bleach.

The creator’s identity has not yet been revealed, adding to the curiosity around the event.

Grand Cosplay Royale with Rs. 2 lakh prize pool

One of the major attractions will be the Grand Cosplay Royale, a cosplay competition focused on craftsmanship and character portrayal.

The competition will have solo entries and two stages, including pre judging and a stage appearance. Judges will look at areas such as costume construction, detailing, fit, mobility and character portrayal.

Participants will also have to submit work-in-progress documentation. The total prize pool is Rs. 2 lakh. The first prize is Rs. 1 lakh, while the second and third place winners will receive Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 25,000 respectively. Five Judges’ Choice Awards will also carry Rs. 5,000 each.

Entries must be based on eligible Japanese fictional works such as anime, manga, light novels, visual novels, Japanese music, idols, Vocaloid works and other approved Japanese creations. Gaming cosplays and original characters are not allowed.

Tickets start at Rs. 299

For those planning to attend, early bird tickets start at Rs. 299 for a one day pass and Rs. 499 for a two day pass. Phase 1 tickets are listed at Rs. 399 for one day and Rs. 599 for two days.

Tickets are being sold through District by Zomato, subject to availability and the current ticket phase.

With Hyderabad’s growing interest in anime, cosplay and gaming communities, Anime India promises a colourful weekend for fans, creators and cosplayers.

Dates: November 14 and 15, 2026

Venue: The Address Convention Centre, Narsingi

Tickets: Starting from Rs. 299