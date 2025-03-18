Anirudh Ravichander delivers a powerful composition in ‘Kingdom’ teaser theme

Mumbai: Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited “Kingdom” will reach the audience on May 30, 2025. Adding to the excitement, the makers have unveiled the original soundtrack from the film’s teaser.

The original teaser theme of the drama has been scored by ace composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The 1-minute and 30-second clip introduces us to the heroic composition accompanied by some powerful visuals. We see a pair of footsteps arriving amidst the chaos. In the middle of a war-like situation, the protagonist emerges as a savior.

Yesterday, composer Anirudh Ravichander announced that the “Kingdom” teaser track will be released on March 17 at 6:03 PM.

Back in February this year, the makers treated the movie buffs with the gripping teaser of the drama. The clip introduced VD’s character as a “reincarnated leader” of the people. The video included narration by Jr NTR in Telugu, Ranbir Kapoor in Hindi, and Suriya in Tamil.

The teaser starts with a battlefield full of dead bodies scattered on the shore. As military agents prepare to attack, Vijay’s character makes a powerful entry. He is shown wielding a police shield, after which he is dressed as a prisoner.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the editing department of “Kingdom” has been headed by Navin Nooli. The camera work of the film has been performed by Girish Gangadharan, along with Jomon T. John.

Produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners, the movie is being presented by Srikara Studios.

The songs of the movie have been choreographed by Vijay Binni, whereas the high-octane action sequences have been directed by stunt choreographers – Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, and Real Satish.

Vijay will star in the highly anticipated drama alongside Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev. “Kingdom” is believed to be the first part of a duology.