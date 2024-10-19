Anirudh Ravichander increases his fees, beats AR Rahman

Chennai: Anirudh Ravichander has been making waves in the Indian music industry with hit albums like Jawan, Leo, Devara, and Vettaiyan. Now, the rockstar composer has reportedly raised his fees.

According to reports, he is charging between Rs 10 to 12 crore per project, depending on the size of the film. This fee hike shows just how valuable Anirudh has become in the Indian cinema.

Anirudh’s decision to increase his fee has had a domino effect. According to reports, famous music directors like AR Rahman and Devi Sri Prasad have also raised their prices. Rahman is now charging Rs 10 crore for his next project, RC16, with Ram Charan, while Devi Sri Prasad, following the success of Pushpa: The Rise, has raised his fee to Rs 8 crore.

These rising costs are causing some concern for producers, as they now have to manage higher budgets. Despite this, Anirudh’s talent and star power make him worth every penny, and he remains in high demand.

In addition to his success, Anirudh celebrated his 34th birthday on October 16, 2024. To mark the occasion, the makers of his upcoming film Love Insurance Kompany released the first single, Dheema. The song, composed and sung by Anirudh, is a romantic track featuring the film’s lead actors, Pradeep Ranganathan and Krithi Shetty. Fans are loving it, and it’s already gaining popularity.

What’s Next for Anirudh?

Anirudh continues to work on several major films. He is the music director for Vidaamuyarchi with Ajith Kumar, Thalapathy 69 with Vijay, and SK23 starring Sivakarthikeyan. He’s also set to collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again on a new project called King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, and starring SRK alongside his daughter, Suhana Khan.