Anirudh Ravichander reveals he used ChatGPT to write a song

Hyderabad: Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most famous music composers in India. He has given hit songs in Bollywood, Tollywood, and Kollywood. People across the country love his music. His songs from movies like Jawan, Leo, and Jailer are big hits. Right now, he is working on Coolie, a new movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is releasing on August 14. In a recent interview, Anirudh shared something interesting, he used the AI tool ChatGPT to help him write a song.

How ChatGPT Helped Him with a Song

Anirudh recalled that just two days before the interview, he was stuck on two lines while composing a song. Instead of waiting for inspiration to strike, he logged into ChatGPT, bought the premium version, and explained the theme of the song. Within seconds, he got ten suggestions. He picked the one he liked most and completed the song.

– Two days ago, I got stuck on a song. I immediately opened ChatGPT and bought the premium version.

No Shame in Using AI, Says Anirudh

According to Anirudh, there’s no shame in seeking help from AI when you’re creatively blocked. “Everyone faces writer’s block. Using AI is completely normal now. It saves time and keeps the creative flow going,” he said. While he didn’t reveal the exact song for which he used ChatGPT, fans are speculating it could be from Coolie, which is set to release on August 14.

Coolie’s Hype and Audio Launch Buzz

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is already creating massive buzz. With Rajinikanth leading a star-studded cast including Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, and Nagarjuna, and music by Anirudh, the film promises to be a powerful mix of action, drama, and innovation. The audio launch was held in Chennai, with fans eagerly waiting for its release.