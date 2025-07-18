Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth is teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for the first time in the movie Coolie and fans are going crazy with excitement. The film also stars big names like Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and even a special cameo by Aamir Khan!

Set to hit screens on August 14, 2025, Coolie already feels like a blockbuster in the making. And yes, Anirudh Ravichander is bringing his magic to the music too. You just know it’s going to be lit

Pooja Hegde’s “Monica” Song Is Already a Smash Hit

Before the big release, two songs from Coolie have already dropped and fans are loving them! The latest one, “Monica”, featuring Pooja Hegde, is going viral everywhere. From the glam looks to the crazy dance steps (yes, even actor Soubin Shahir stole the show!), this song is all over social media and has crossed 10 million views on YouTube already!

The 3rd Song Launches in Hyderabad – Don’t Miss It!

And now, here comes the big one the third single from Coolie, titled “Power House”, is dropping live in Hyderabad!

Date: July 22, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM

Venue: Quake Arena, Hyderabad

Here's tickets to @anirudhofficial 's #Coolie Power House Song Launch happening at Hyderabad on July22nd at the Quake Arena!



🎫 : https://t.co/7WsYfrntC6 — Anirudh FP (@Anirudh_FP) July 17, 2025

What makes this special? It’s Anirudh’s first-ever live performance in Hyderabad! And joining him on stage are Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, and Lokesh Kanagaraj. Sounds like the ultimate fan moment, right?

Coolie Fever Is Real – Be Part of It!

With the film’s trailer dropping on August 2 and the movie releasing August 14, this song launch is just the beginning of Coolie madness. And fun fact the Hindi title is now “Coolie: The Powerhouse” to match the energy of the song.