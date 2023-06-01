KKK 13: Third female contestant to get eliminated from show is..

Mumbai: The anticipation surrounding the premiere of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has reached new heights as fans eagerly await the arrival of the new season of the thrilling adventurous show.

With recent updates emerging from the shooting location, the buzz has intensified, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. The news of eliminations taking place during the filming has only fueled the excitement, as viewers can’t help but speculate about the intense challenges and nail-biting moments that await their favourite celebrity contestants.

Anjali Anand gets eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 13?

According to sources close to the show, Anjali Anand has been eliminated. She became the third contestant to walk out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 after Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

It was also said that Rohit Roy has been eliminated by the makers after he suffered a severe injury during one of the stunts. It was reported that he may have to travel back to India for treatment. However, according to the latest update, the actor has decided to stay back in the game which means only three contestants are out of the show now.

Contestants Left In KKK 13

Post the elimination of three contestants — Ruhi, Anjum and Anjali, 11 contestants are left in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. They are:

Rohit Bose Roy

Daisy Shah

Shiv Thakare

Archana Gautam

Nyrra M Banerji

Aishwarya Sharma

Arjit Taneja

Sheezan Khan

Dino James

Rashmeet Kaur

Soundous Moufakir

