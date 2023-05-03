Anjali Arora confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13? See her fee

Mumbai: Popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been creating a lot of buzz on social media ever since its announcement. Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to air, and the list of contestants is only adding to their excitement.

Anjali Arora in KKK 13?

Now, latest news has it that social media influencer and Lock Upp fame Anjali Arora is the next confirmed contestant on the show. Yes, you read that right!

According to sources, talks between the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Anjali Arora are in the advance stages and the actress has almost confirmed and given the green signal to participate in the adventure reality show. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Anjali Arora’s Fee For Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

It is being said that she might charge more than what she charged for her previous appearance on Lock Upp. She charged Rs 3-4L per week in Kangana Ranaut-hosted show. Now, considering her skyrocketed popularity, Anjali is likey to hike her remuneration and charge more than her previous show fee.

More About The Influencer

Anjali Arora started her career as a social media influencer on the video-sharing app TikTok. Following its ban, the actress started making viral content on YouTube, and Instagram which has won millions of hearts. Currently, she enjoys 12.6 million followers on her official Instagram handle, where she shares glimpses of her life.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the show to begin, and with the addition of Anjali Arora to the list of contestants, the excitement and anticipation surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 have only increased. It remains to be seen how the actress will fare in the show and what challenges she will face.

Are you excited to see her in KKK 13? Comment below.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.