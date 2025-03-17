Ankit Gupta in talks for KKK 15; Check tentative contestants list

Mumbai: The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already at its peak much before its official launch! Reports suggest that the makers have started approaching several well-known names from the entertainment industry, and the latest name to pop up in the rumored list is none other than TV heartthrob Ankit Gupta.
Yes, you read that right!
Ankit Gupta confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?
Insiders reveal that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are in talks with Ankit, and if things go as planned, his entry into Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show is almost confirmed. For the unversed, Ankit was originally supposed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 2024, but due to prior professional commitments, he had to turn down the offer. Now, the big question remains, will he finally take up the challenge this year? Only time will tell.
Meanwhile, Ankit is currently making headlines for his rumored breakup with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo, who won hearts with their chemistry on Bigg Boss 16, have been in the gossip spotlight once again.
Ankit Gupta first rose to fame with his performance in Udaariyaan and later won over audiences in Bigg Boss 16. His strong persona and on-screen chemistry with Priyanka were among the most talked-about aspects of the season.
KKK 15 Rumoured contestants list
Apart from Ankit, several other big names are rumored to be joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Check out the tentative list of approached contestants:
- Gulki Joshi
- Baseer Ali
- Siddharth Nigam
- Mallika Sherawat
- Bhavika Sharma
- Elvish Yadav
- Avinash Mishra
- Digvijay Singh Rathee
- Chum Darang
- Krushal Ahuja
- Orry (Orhan Awatramani)
- Gautam Gulati
- Gaurav Khanna
So, would you like to see Ankit Gupta in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.