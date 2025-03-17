Ankit Gupta in talks for KKK 15; Check tentative contestants list

Mumbai: The buzz around Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 is already at its peak much before its official launch! Reports suggest that the makers have started approaching several well-known names from the entertainment industry, and the latest name to pop up in the rumored list is none other than TV heartthrob Ankit Gupta.

Ankit Gupta confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15?

Insiders reveal that the makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 are in talks with Ankit, and if things go as planned, his entry into Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show is almost confirmed. For the unversed, Ankit was originally supposed to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 2024, but due to prior professional commitments, he had to turn down the offer. Now, the big question remains, will he finally take up the challenge this year? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Ankit is currently making headlines for his rumored breakup with actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The duo, who won hearts with their chemistry on Bigg Boss 16, have been in the gossip spotlight once again.

Ankit Gupta first rose to fame with his performance in Udaariyaan and later won over audiences in Bigg Boss 16. His strong persona and on-screen chemistry with Priyanka were among the most talked-about aspects of the season.

KKK 15 Rumoured contestants list

Apart from Ankit, several other big names are rumored to be joining Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. Check out the tentative list of approached contestants:

Gulki Joshi

Baseer Ali

Siddharth Nigam

Mallika Sherawat

Bhavika Sharma

Elvish Yadav

Avinash Mishra

Digvijay Singh Rathee

Chum Darang

Krushal Ahuja

Orry (Orhan Awatramani)

Gautam Gulati

Gaurav Khanna

So, would you like to see Ankit Gupta in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15? Let us know in the comments. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.