Ankit Tiwari to perform in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad: ‘Teri Galliyan’ singer Ankit Tiwari is all set to remind you of those streets where your demure love used to hide from you so that she can gaze at you. The music maestro will make your heart reach out to your love and wait for a reply moments after singer will start singing ‘Sun Raha Hai Naa’.

Do you want to feel your true love, and live those moments again when you used to dedicate songs to each other? Ankit Tiwari will be in the city to remind you of your love who has made an indelible impression on your heart.

The singer will touch the archive of your heart by helping you to recall good memories with his soulful voice on March 11. The tickets for the show are available on Book My Show. You can watch the singer at Grease Monkey in Jubilee Hills performing in front of you.

The price for the ticket per person is Rs 799 and if you are Ankit Tiwari fan then we recommend you to book your ticket as soon as possible as the price is expected to rise. The ticket price for Lucky Ali’s concert is also increasing day by day.

According to the booking site Book My Show, the concert will start at 8:00 pm and organisers are expecting that tickets will get booked earlier.