Ankita Lokhande gets married again, photo breaks internet

Mumbai: Television star Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain have once again captured the spotlight with a heartwarming gesture. The couple, who tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Mumbai back in 2021, recently renewed their wedding vows.

A viral picture circulating on social media shows Ankita and Vicky at a mandir, surrounded by sacred chants and rituals as they reaffirmed their commitment to each other. In the photo, Ankita looks radiant in a vibrant red cotton lehenga choli paired with an orange dupatta, complemented by a graceful braided hairstyle and subtle accessories. Meanwhile, Vicky cuts a dashing figure in a grey shirt paired with beige pants.

Their journey together has been quite eventful, especially after their appearance on the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17’, where their arguments often made headlines. Despite the divorce speculations that arose during their time on the show, Ankita reassured fans upon her exit that their relationship remains strong.