Ankita Lokhande says NO to work with Karan Johar, why?

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande, known for her remarkable performances in the TV show Pavitra Rishta and her recent appearance in Bigg Boss 17, has declined a significant opportunity to collaborate with renowned filmmaker Karan Johar. Yes, you read that right!

Ankita Lokhande Rejects Student Of The Year 3

Latest reports suggest that Ankita was offered a role in Karan Johar’s upcoming Bollywood project, Student Of The Year 3. However, she made the decision to turn down the offer, though the exact reasons remain undisclosed. According to a source cited by News18, the project is slated to be a web series, but Ankita opted out of being a part of it.

This isn’t the first instance where Ankita has made headlines for rejecting a film offer. In one of the earlier interviews, she disclosed turning down the opportunity to star in superhit film Bajirao Mastani. Ankita shared how filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali had advised her against rejecting the offer. However, she chose to prioritize her personal life at that point of time.

On the professional front, Ankita Lokhande was last seen in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar, where she starred opposite Randeep Hooda in the lead role.